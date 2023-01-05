Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 79,546 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,546 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $50,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,181 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 12,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

