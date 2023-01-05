MinePlex Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $32.97 million and $502,574.81 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 312,403,555 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.