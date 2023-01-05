Monero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $80.17 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $80.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $156.12 or 0.00928224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00441412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00107782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00597269 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00254542 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00234875 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,223,252 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

