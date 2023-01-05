Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 45,526 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,244.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,499,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 83,927 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.70.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
