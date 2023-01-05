Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 97,643 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 321.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

