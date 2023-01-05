Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

