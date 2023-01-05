Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 117.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $224.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.15. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.