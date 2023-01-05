Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

