MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.99

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 17983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $250.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 74.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $4,680,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $3,744,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2,655.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 729,154 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.