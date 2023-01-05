My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $809,044.52 and approximately $649,679.93 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.01541427 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008374 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019058 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.60 or 0.01768659 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

