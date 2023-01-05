Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
Featured Stories
