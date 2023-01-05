Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.