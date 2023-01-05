National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. National American University shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
National American University Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
About National American University
National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National American University (NAUH)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.