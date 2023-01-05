Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

