Neo Price Tops $6.55 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Neo has a market capitalization of $462.02 million and approximately $29.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00038872 BTC on exchanges.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
