Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $77.18 million and $1.29 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00442167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00904127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00109839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00603355 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00256668 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.