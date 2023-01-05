NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 94,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

