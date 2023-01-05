NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 320.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.74. 14,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

