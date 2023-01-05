NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 150,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,230. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.