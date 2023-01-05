Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.97. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 6,629 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $8,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 2,535,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $4,993,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 198.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,766,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,174,443 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

