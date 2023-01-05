NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $20.61. NOV shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 7,208 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 672.22 and a beta of 1.84.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NOV by 155.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NOV by 278.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 374.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,101 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

