NULS Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $902,838.45 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002976 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.
About NULS
NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.