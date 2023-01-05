NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) General Counsel Sells $403,951.98 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $403,951.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SMR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 335,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,832. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

