NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) General Counsel Sells $403,951.98 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $403,951.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NuScale Power by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in NuScale Power by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NuScale Power by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.