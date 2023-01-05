Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

