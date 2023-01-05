Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

