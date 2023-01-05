Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
