Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
NYSE NKG opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
