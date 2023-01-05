Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NKG opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

