Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NRK stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $450,418.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 42,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,418.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Further Reading

