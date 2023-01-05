Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NUO opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.