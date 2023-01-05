Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE NUO opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
