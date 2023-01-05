Ocean Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $113.99 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $113.99 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

