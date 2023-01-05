ODonnell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,800 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $516,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

