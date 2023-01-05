OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of OGE opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,943,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

