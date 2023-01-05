Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.60 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGIGet Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 198,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after purchasing an additional 157,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,739. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $463.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

