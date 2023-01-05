Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 621.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,099,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977,338 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

