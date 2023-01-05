Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $167.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

