Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $47.41 million and $1.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039894 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06949368 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,313,169.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.