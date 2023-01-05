Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.80 million-$666.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.30 million.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 488,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,160. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.70.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $730,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.