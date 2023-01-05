Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $343.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.90.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $296.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

