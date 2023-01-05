PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 3.5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.45. 24,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,448,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

