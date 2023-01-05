Pensionfund Sabic Sells 9,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 614,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,567,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

