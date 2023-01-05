Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.55.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.77. The stock had a trading volume of 201,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $269.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $634,886. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $6,427,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,106,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

