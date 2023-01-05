Persistence (XPRT) One Day Volume Hits $261,260.63

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $68.44 million and approximately $261,260.63 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 174.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00442551 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.02204232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.33 or 0.30234684 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 160,361,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,061,326 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

