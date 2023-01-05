Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.05. 29,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,201. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

