PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PMX opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 61.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.