PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PNI opened at $8.01 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 117,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

