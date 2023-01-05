Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

