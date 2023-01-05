Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.14

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.14 and last traded at $95.91, with a volume of 306051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pinduoduo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.