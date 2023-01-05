Piper Sandler Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $89.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.05.

FIVN opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $343,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,449.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 845.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

