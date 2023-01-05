Pirate Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $121,383.13 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.81 million and $121,383.13 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00238070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00051714 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,113,589 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

