Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet Sells 4,830 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 327,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,089.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
PLYA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 3,665,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Featured Articles
