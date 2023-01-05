Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet Sells 4,830 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 327,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 3,665,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.81.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,404 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 997,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
